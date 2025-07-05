I have known Mohammed Kudus since Ajax - Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has publicly expressed his admiration for Mohammed Kudus, fueling speculation over a potential summer move.

The Ghana international has been linked to the two-time Champions League winners in the ongoing summer transfer window despite interest from Tottenham Hotspur.

Kudus has been widely tipped to leave West Ham United.

Following Chelsea’s 2-1 victory over Brazilian side Palmeiras in their quarterfinal game in the ongoing FIFA Club World Cup, Maresca stopped short of confirming a formal pursuit but acknowledged his long-standing awareness of the 24-year-old’s talent.

“He’s a West Ham player, so I can’t say much. The only thing I can say is that I’ve known Kudus since his time at Ajax,” the Italian manager said.

West Ham signed Kudus from Ajax in 2023 for £38 million and are believed to be demanding at least £60 million to part ways with the versatile attacker.

Since his arrival, Kudus has netted 19 goals in 80 appearances for the Hammers.