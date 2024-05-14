"I have leant so much"- Jarell Quansah opens up after impressive campaign with Liverpool

English-Ghanaian defender, Jarell Quansah admits to gaining a 'valuable' experience playing regularly for the first team of Liverpool this season.

Quansah became a mainstay in Jurgen Klopp's team this season, partnering with captain Virgil Van Dijk for most of the campaign.

The 21-year-old centre-back has made 32 appearances across all competitions for the Reds and scored his debut Premier League goal against Aston Villa on Monday night.

"I've learnt so much, it's been so valuable to my career, to be honest," he told Liverpool's media. "I can't thank the gaffer enough for trusting me in these games.

"I've played against some of the best players in the world and played alongside some of the best players in the world. Hopefully that continues and I just keep pushing on and getting better and better."

Meanwhile, Klopp leaves Liverpool after the final game of the campaign against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday. Quandah admitted it would be an emotional moment for him and the rest of the team.

"I'm sure Anfield will be buzzing. Hopefully we can get a win for him," he said.

"It will probably be an emotional day because of what he's done for the club and what he's done for the fans, especially for the players as well, especially for myself and some of the younger lads [with] the opportunities he's given us. I think it's going to be a good day hopefully."