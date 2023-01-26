I have never taken money from any player – Maxwell Konadu

Former Black Stars assistant coach Maxwell Konadu claims that money has never influenced his player selection.

Konadu appears to have confirmed the popular belief that players pay to be in the good graces of coaches, but he claims to have never taken money from a player during his coaching career.

"Kwesi Appiah gave me the opportunity to be his assistant at the Black Stars. Truth be told, I have never taken money from any player to influence selection. Though we don’t have much I respect myself as a coach," Konadu, who won the Ghana Premier League with Kotoko, said as reported by Footballghana.

"We’ve been where they are before so I can’t belittle myself to them. I don’t even know where the players leave in Accra here. The last time I went to Andre Ayew’s house people claimed we have been taking money from the players but these Black Stars players, from the least to the greatest, I have never taken money from them before, you can ask them."

"You can get me everywhere but to take money from a player, you will never get me because I respect myself and I am content with what I have. I was satisfied with the little bonuses I received at the Black Stars."

"I can say openly that, from Black Stars, local Black Stars and even club side I have never taken money to influence selection."