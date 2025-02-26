I have no anger issues - Edwin Gyimah rubbishes claims and begs former agent to stop tarnishing his image

Former Ghana defender Edwin Gyimah has rubbished claims of having anger issues amid protracted confusion between himself and his former agent Ratshibvumo Mulovhedzi.

Mulovhedzi took to X to detail a wide range of issues against the Ghanaian footballer, after he made a U-turn on his decision to join South African Premier Soccer League side, Magesi FC.

He said he was concerned about Gyimah's anger problems, urging the defender-cum-midfielder to seek professional help at a rehab.

But the 33-year-old has moved quickly to deny the claims, insisting they are blatant lies aimed at tarnishing his reputation.

“He is making it look like I was the wrong one. I was willing to play for Magesi. I was in Ghana when he contacted me on 13 January. He told me that Magesi wanted to give me a six-month contract,” Gyimah is quoted by FARPost.

Gyimah has explained that the reason he refused to sign a contract was because there was no signature from Magesi and rubbished the R100,000 claims.

“When he sent me the contract, I was lucky enough to forward it to my wife because he quickly deleted it from his side. There was no signature from Magesi; my name was not in the contract, there was no signature from anyone, the CEO or club official or the date that I needed to start working. There was nothing on the contract and I explained to him.

“But he wanted me to sign it either way, but I said no, the team has to sign before I can sign. What if I sign, and when I get there, things change from their side? So that is what I was told, and this is the whole thing that went on. But he is saying a lot of things. I have the contract with me here. It’s empty. But now he is angry with me and says I am refusing and saying a lot of things about me. added Gyimah.

Gyimah has pleaded with his bitter former agent to stop tarnishing his name which has affected his family.

“Only he knows [why he posted the allegations.] Since I left Sekhukhune United, I have been in Ghana. I don’t know why, when I refuse to sign a contract, he would come up with all these. He talks about Magesi offering me R100,000. He is lying; it’s way less than that. But I was willing to play for them. It’s way less. The only problem is that he didn’t present a contract that I could have signed.”

“One thing I want to tell him is that he was the one who helped me with the Black Leopards deal. Apart from that deal, he has never been my agent. But he is always out there making it look like he has been getting deals for me. I want him to stop. He is not my agent anymore. For him to be using my name, maybe he wants to trend. But for him to add my name to whatever he is doing. I am not fighting him. Can he please stop?”