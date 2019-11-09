I have no doubt Kurt Okraku will match expectations- Hon. Kobena Mensah Woyome

MP for South Tongu constituency, Hon. Kobena Mensah Woyome believes new FA President Kurt Okraku will match the expectations of Ghanaians.

Kurt Okraku was elected president of the Ghana Football Association two weeks ago, and has a mountain to climb in reviving the country's most loved sport.

Hon. Kobena Mensah Woyome, who is a member of the Youth, Sports and Culture committee in Parliament says the committee have tasked the ex-Dreams FC executive chairman to get football back on track.

“I have no doubt that, as the head of new management team of the nation’s number one game, Mr. Okraku should able to move Ghana football forward,” Hon. Woyome told GNA Sports.

“I have no doubt that the current President, with his deep knowledge in fundraising, corporate management, and versatility would match the expectations of Ghanaians,” he added.

Kurt Okraku will lead the football association for the next four years and will have the opportunity to re-contest when his first term ends.