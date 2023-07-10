I have no interest in destroying Ghana football - Kurt Okraku

Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kurt Okraku has reaffirmed his commitment to the preservation and development of Ghanaian football.

Speaking at the GFA's 29th Congress in Kumasi, Okraku addressed concerns and rumours about his intentions, stating unequivocally that he has no interest in destroying the sport.

Okraku acknowledged the state of Ghana's football when he assumed office in 2019, describing it as "badly damaged."

Since then, he and his Executive Council have worked tirelessly to restore its reputation and revive the national football brand.

In his speech, Okraku urged all stakeholders to focus on building and protecting Ghana football rather than tearing it down.

"I’m not interested in destroying the brand, Ghana football. If I indeed you love Ghana football you should be interested in building the brand and not to be destroyed. When we took over, this brand was badly damaged," Okraku said.

He emphasised that his goal is to strengthen the sport's foundation and ensure its growth and success in the long term.

The Congress, held at the Great Hall of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), provided a platform for discussions on key topics, including upcoming elections and proposals for increased nomination fees.

Okraku's statement reflects his dedication to preserving the integrity of Ghanaian football and promoting a positive environment for its development.

He is expected to contest this year's elections seeking another term, having won the keenly contested 2019 presidential elections.