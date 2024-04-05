I have not been celebrated enough - Dreams FC and Ghana U15 coach Karim Zito

Dreams FC coach Karim Zito says he's not been celebrated enough despite his heroics for both club and country.

Zito has guided his side to the quarter-final of the CAF Champions League and now on cusp of a historic semi-final following their famous 2-1 win at Stade Malien in the first leg of their knockout phase last weekend.

The Asante Kotoko legend masterminded Ghana's triumph at the WAFU Zone B tournament in 2020 Benin as well as CAF Under-20 AFCON in Mauritania in 2021.

Zito has been the brightest spot for both club and country in the past four years but feels his effort has not been appreciated enough.

He says he's not received the needed recognition for his work ethic and achievements.

In responding whether he believes he has been celebrated enough, he said: "You are 100 right. I've not been celebrated because I am not among the 'rough' ones. I am not interested in blowing my own horn. It is the job we're doing for Ghana," he told Onua TV

"People are just refusing to see or accept the good job that we're doing. But I am very satisfied with my own self. I don't show off neither do I want to be noticed in public engagements.

"Sometimes, I even hide my identity when I am in public. This is the way I am. So it's true that I've not been celebrated as I should have been. Those who have not gotten to my level are even well known than me."

Zito is hard at work as he continues to steer the wheel of the ambitious Dreams FC in the CAF Confederation Cup, becoming the only Ghanaian club in the Africa inter-club competition, for the 2023-24 season following the exit of Medeama from the CAF Champions League.