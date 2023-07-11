'I have not given it a thought yet' - Tema Youth chief Wilfred Osei Palmer on GFA Elections

The owner of the Divison League side Tema Youth Football Club Wilfred Osei Kwaku Palmer is uncertain about whether or not to contest in the forthcoming Elective Congress.

Prior to the previous elections in 2019, Palmer was among the big names aiming for the presidential office of the association but had to be left out due to alleged illegalities concerning a player sale.

Despite his appeal to the Court of Arbritationry for Sports (CAS) to allow him to contest the elections, he was ruled out which saw Kurt Okraku emerge victorious.

The first term of Okraku's mandate is drawing closer to its end with an anticipated election to come off soon for delegates to decide whether or not the former FA Cup chairman is to continue leading Ghana Football.

The likes of former vice president of the association George Afriyie who was included in the race four years ago, former Western Regional Football Association Chairman Kojo Yankah, and Berekum Chelsea president Bernard Amofa Jantuah have all declared their intention to contest Kurt Okraku.

However, Palmer who was expected to bounce back has remained quiet ahead of the election, stating that he is undecided about it.

“I’m feeling better now but as for the GFA elections, I have not given it a thought yet,” he told Graphic Sports.

Meanwhile, the 900% increase in nomination fees for presidential aspirants was approved at Congress on Monday at the Great Hall of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).