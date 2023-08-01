I have not planned to coach a Ghana Premier League team in the upcoming season - Samuel Boadu

Former Hearts of Oak coach Samuel Boadu has stated that he has no plans to be on the bench for any Ghana Premier League team as the season approaches.

The former Medeama SC coach left Hearts of Oak during last season and was not attached to any club until a recent announcement by Division Two side Kumasi Cornerstone.

The club had announced the gaffer as their stop-gap coach for a short term and stated that Boadu was free to leave if his preferred offer arrived from any club.

However, the coach refuted the claims stating that he had not struck any agreement with the club.

He has further clarified his current situation as a coach in an interview stating that he is unsure of returning to the touchline for any Ghana Premier League side.

“Not really, I have not planned for that. I’m still a national team coach, I don’t know what will happen but then, I’m waiting for one or two things,” he said as quoted by Footballghana.

Boadu left Hearts of Oak as a Ghana Premier League champion and a two-time FA Cup champion. He also won the President Cup and the Ghana Super Cup.

Following his departure from Hearts of Oak, Boadu served as the head coach of the Black Satellites, leading the team to the WAFU Zone B Boys Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast, where they exited the competition in the group stage.