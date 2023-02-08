I have not retired from football – Ex-Medeama captain Tetteh Zutah

Former Medeama captain Tetteh Zutah, has denied reports in the media that he has retired from football.

Zutah bid farewell to the fans after last Sunday’s game against Samartex at the Akoon Park which they won 2-0.

The 28-year-old was given a guard of honor in his last game for the club.

He walked out, alongside his family and addressed the fans that have supported him right from the time he made his bow as a teenager.

Contrary to reports in the media, Tetteh Zutah disclosed that he has played his last game for Medeama but has not retired from football.

“I have not retired from professional football but I have decided to part ways with Medeama SC. I want to concentrate my efforts in other areas such as the Professional Footballers Association of Ghana (PFAG) in giving education to the other players across the various clubs.

“I am still serving Ghana football and Ghanaian players. I haven’t retired from football and if I do I will let you know”, he said on Happy FM as monitored by The Finder.

Zutah joined the Mauve and Yellow as a teenager in 2008, clocking 430 appearances, and scoring over 100 goals and assists.

He won the Ghana FA Cup twice with Medeama in 2013 and 2015.

Zutah built a reputation as an excellent player and is now an enviable chief administrator of the club, completely dedicated to Medeama SC.

The midfielder goes down in history as the most loyal and dedicated Medeama footballer to have graced the pitch in Tarkwa.