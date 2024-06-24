'I have received calls from Kotoko' - Bofoakwa Tano forward Saaka Dauda

Bofoakwa Tano captain Saaka Dauda has revealed that he is in discussions with Asante Kotoko about a potential transfer to the Kumasi-based club.

The talks have started as Kotoko looks to strengthen their squad for the upcoming Ghana Premier League season.

Despite Bofoakwa Tano's relegation, Dauda was one of the standout performers for the Sunyani-based club in the recently concluded season. The 24-year-old forward scored eight goals in 32 appearances, making him one of the most sought-after attackers in the Ghanaian top-flight.

In an interview with Kumasi-based Akoma FM, Dauda confirmed the ongoing talks with Asante Kotoko.

“Yes, as of now, I have spoken with no one from Hearts but have received calls from Asante Kotoko. Kotoko is a big team, so I would really love to play for them,” Dauda stated. “Looking at the players, board, and owner, it is clear that this is a great team, and if the deal is completed, I will be grateful to God for providing me with such a big platform. However, I still have two years left on my contract, so Kotoko and Bofoakwa will need to come to an agreement before I can join.”

Asante Kotoko are eager to bolster their attacking lineup after recently parting ways with 18 players, signaling a significant squad overhaul. Dauda's potential addition is seen as a key move to enhance the team's performance in the new season.

Despite his individual efforts, Bofoakwa Tano finished 17th in the league, leading to their relegation. The team also reached the FA Cup final but lost on penalties to Nsoatreman SC on Sunday, further emphasizing the need for a strong rebuild.