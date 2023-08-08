I have recieved multiple offers after leaving Hearts of Oak - Bernard Obuo

Former Hearts of Oak youngster Bernard Obuo has acknowledged that after leaving Ghanaian powerhouses Hearts of Oak, he received numerous offers from teams.

After mutually parting ways with the Phobians at the end of the season, the adventurous winger forward is now without a club.

The youthful Ghanaian attacker leaves the team in order to get greater playing time the next year.

The highly-rated attacker revealed he has received several offers from clubs domestically and abroad but is still assessing his options in an interview with Koforidua-based Bryt FM.

“I have mutually parted ways with Hearts of Oak. I want to join a club where I can get enough playing time. My love for Hearts of Oak is huge but then, my career is also important so I thought it wise to leave”

“As I speak, I have a lot of offers on my table and I’m currently weighing up my options with my management. About seven clubs in both the Ghana Premier League, Division One have contacted me for my services. I also have offers from the African continent and abroad,” he said.

Obuo won the Ghana Premier League with Hearts of Oak during the 2021/22 season as well as two FA Cup titles.