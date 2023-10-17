"I have roots from Ghana so it will be special"- USA midfielder Yunus Musah

AC Milan midfielder, Yunus Musah is relishing the international friendly against Ghana, the country of his parents.

The 20-year-old was born to Ghanaian parents in New York and was eligible to play for the Black Stars.

However, the former England youth international decided to play for the Yankees.

"It's really special because a lot of people from the Ghanaian community will be watching the game knowing I was eligible to play for Ghana and I have roots from there so it's a special game," he said in a pre-match interview.

"I have a lot of family as well from Ghana and they are all going to be watching," he added.

The United States head into the game against defeat to Germany on Friday night, and according to Musah, the Ghana game will be a totally different match.

"They are different teams, obviously. Different qualities and as a said Germany is a completely different team to Ghana so we are trying to analyse them and trying to bounce off from the Germany game," he continued.

Musah joined AC Milan in the summer transfer window from Valencia.