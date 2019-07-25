I have the gift of scoring goals-Richmond Boakye-Yiadom

Ghana and Red Star Belgrade striker Richmond Boakye Yiadom popularly known as "Boakye Magic" says he has the gift of scoring and his current form proves it in the ongoing 2019-20 season.

Boakye Yiadom scored 13 goals in 15 matches in the 2018-19 season for Red Star Belgrade as they won the Serbian league title.

The 26-year old this season has scored two goals in two games in the ongoing Champions League play-offs for Red Star Belgrade, first against Lithuanian club Suduva and then HJK Helsinki on Wednesday night.

In an interview with Ghanasoccernet.com after the game he said he has the gift of scoring and must be dedicated, discplined as well as train harder in order to deliver.

“I am always ready because the gift of scoring is upon my life so to maintain this level needs discipline, dedication and intensive training to continue".

The Black Stars striker is eyeing Champions League group stage qualification with Red Star Belgrade in the ongoing play-offs.

Red Star Belgrade will play HJK next Tuesday in the second leg of the Champions League play-offs.