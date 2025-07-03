I have turned down Tanzania nationality switch offer - Jonathan Sowah reveals

Former Medeama SC forward Jonathan Sowah has disclosed that he was approached by Tanzanian authorities to switch nationality and represent their national team.

The 26-year-old striker, who currently plays for Singida Black Stars in the Tanzanian top-flight league, has been in fine form during his debut season, netting 13 goals in 13 appearances.

Speaking in an interview with Asempa FM, Sowah confirmed the approach from Tanzania but insisted his ambition remains with Ghana.

"Tanzania has contacted me to naturalise for them, but I told them I have not done anything for the country," he said.

"I am determined to make my country happy by playing for the Black Stars," he added.

Sowah made his debut for the Ghana national team in a friendly against Liberia in 2023. He joined Singida Black Stars from Libyan side Al Nasr.