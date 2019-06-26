I have two to three years football in me - Free-agent Bernard Kumordzi claims

Veteran Ghana midfielder Bernard Kumordzi believes has has two more years left in his legs before calling time on his footballing career.

Kumordzi, 34, is a free agent after his contract with Belgian side KV Kortrijk expired at the end of last season.

The versatile midfielder has been mooted to be considering hanging up his boots.

He has however refuted the report claiming that he is not planning to quit the beautiful game anytime soon.

"I still feel good, so why should I stop. My manager is looking around, but there are no concrete proposals yet," said Kumordzi at Het Laatste Nieuws .

"I just want to find a club that suits me well and that makes me feel happy. I am also grateful for what KV Kortrijk did for me. They really supported me."

Kumordzi played 19 times and netted one goal in all competitions for KV Kortrijk despite missing large part of the league first through suspension.