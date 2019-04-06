'I have unfinished business in South Africa - Free-agent Bernard Morrison claims

Ghanaian midfielder Bernard Morrison is eyeing a return to the South African top-flight league after claiming he has unfinished business in the country.

Morrison joined DR Congo side Motema Pembe after leaving South African giants Orlando Pirates in the summer.

Having previously played for Orlando Pirates, the 26-year-old is currently back in South Africa in search of a club in the top-flight league after his contract with the DR Congo side was mutually terminated.

“I’m back in South Africa now, and I feel that I’ve got unfinished business in the PSL, so I figured I’d come back to continue what I started,” Morrison tells KickOff.com.

“I’ve always wanted to play in Europe, but I think it would be good to develop myself in the South African league because of how professional and competitive it is.

“So, I’m looking forward to returning to the PSL. Right now, I’m a free agent and I’m open to offers.”

The former AshantiGold enforcer says he would like to find a club where he previously settled, but also mentions his hope is to compete for silverware.

“I’d like to join a club that’s competing for silverware. For now, I’m in Joburg. I’ve previously been based in Joburg, so I’d be very happy to stay here,” Morrison adds.

“But I wouldn’t mind Cape Town either, it’s been a city I’ve wanted to experience, so that would be nice too.”

Reports have linked the winger to Cape Town City, although he refuses to divulge any details thereof, while he also doesn’t rule out rekindling the interest from Chippa.

“I had no problem with Chippa, he was just supposed to talk to me before but instead they announced the signing without us agreeing anything,” he explains.

“But we sorted it out, that payment was cancelled for the use of my images, and I wouldn’t have a problem [going there] as long as they can pay and provide me with what I need.”