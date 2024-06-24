I haven't decided on my future - Bofoakwa Tano goalkeeper Emmanuel Kobi

Bofoakwa Tano goalkeeper Emmanuel Kobi has yet to decide on his next move despite receiving interest from several clubs in the Ghana Premier League.

Kobi was a standout performer for Bofoakwa Tano, but he could not prevent the Bono-based club from being relegated after finishing 17th in the 2023/24 season.

Bofoakwa Tano also fell short in the MTN FA Cup final, losing 5-4 on penalties to Nsoatreman SC on Sunday. Despite these setbacks, Kobi has garnered attention for his impressive performances and has received offers from several top-flight clubs.

In an interview with Akoma FM, Kobi confirmed the interest from various clubs but emphasized his commitment to his current contract with Bofoakwa Tano. “Yes, I have been contacted by a number of teams, including Hearts of Oak, Aduana Stars, Samartex FC, Gold Stars, and Vision FC. As of now, Asante Kotoko has not called me," Kobi stated.

Kobi explained that he has put the transfer discussions on hold to focus on the FA Cup finals. “I'm here to listen to their offers after telling them to hold off on the conversation due to the FA Cup finals. To be honest, these are all excellent teams that will aid in my professional development," he said.

While acknowledging the support from his family for Hearts of Oak, Kobi remains undecided about his future. “Even though my entire family supports Hearts of Oak, I must admit that I haven't decided which club to join and that I am still under contract with Bofoakwa Tano, so I will entrust everything to God,” Kobi added.

As the transfer window progresses, Kobi's decision will be closely monitored, with several clubs eager to secure his services for the upcoming season.