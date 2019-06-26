I haven't seen any player like Brazilian Ronaldo- Asamoah Gyan talks of his idol

General captain of the Black Stars, Asamoah Gyan says his all time favourite player is former Brazil international Ronaldo Luís Nazário de Lima.

According to Ghana's all time leading scorer, he has not seen any better player than the "El Phenomenom."

"My best player of all time is Ronaldo, the Brazilian," he told CAF. "The Phenomenon, the Brazilian, he is my idol," he added.

"I have never seen a player like him."

Gyan was on the bench as Ghana settled for a 2-2 draw against Benin in their opening Africa Cup of Nations game on Tuesday.

The 33-year old will be expected to play a role in coach Kwesi Appiah's team at the Nations Cup when two games in group F yet to go.

The legendary Ghanaian forward has eight goals at the Africa Cup of Nations and will hope to end his last tournament with the national team by winning the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

