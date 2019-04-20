I hear it when people sing praises or bash my father in the media- Akonnor's son

Charles Kwablah Akonnor's son, Kimmarky has revealed that he follows with close attention his father's job at Asante Kotoko.

Akonnor and his two sons appeared at the Adako Jachie training complex on Thursday as the Porcupine Warriors prepared for the remaining games in the Special Competition.

The eldest of the two sons, Kimmarky praised his father's performance since taking over the Kotoko job and admits he listens attentively what people say about his dad in the media.

“I think My dad is doing very well,” Kimarky to Asantekotokosc.com . “I follow the games and the results are very good. I hear it when people sing his praises and/or bash him in the media."

C.K Akonnor was appointed coach of Asante Kotoko in October last year.

He guided the team to the group stages of the CAF Confederation Cup, their first time in eleven years.

The Porcupine Warriors currently lead Zone A of the GFA Special competition.