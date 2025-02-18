‘I honestly believe we have the power to right the wrongs in our game’ - Ghana FA boss Okraku to Match Commissioners

Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku has urged Premier League Match Commissioners to take charge and drive positive change in the sport.

Addressing a training workshop for Match Commissioners, Okraku emphasized the importance of proactive leadership in resolving challenges within the sport.

"If there are problems in football, we are the positive agents of change. If there are solutions, we are the same people. I honestly believe we have the power to right the wrongs in our game."

Okraku's remarks come amid efforts to improve matchday security and address recent violent incidents, including the tragic events in Nsoatre.

The GFA President expressed his trust in the Match Commissioners, assuring them of the FA's full support as they enforce new security guidelines.