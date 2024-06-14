I hope Black Stars maintain the momentum after two straight wins - Baffour Gyan

Former Ghana international Baffour Gyan is praying for consistency for the Black Stars following their two consecutive victories against Mali and Central African Republic in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Defying the odds given their recent poor run, the team secured back-to-back wins for the first time in nine months, reviving their qualification chances.

The Black Stars achieved an important away win over Mali in Bamako before returning to Kumasi to beat Central African Republic at the Baba Yara Stadium, marking two wins in a row.

These victories ended the Black Stars' winless streak this year after going seven games without a win. The four-time African champions are chasing their fifth qualification to the world's biggest soccer event.

In an interview with Koforidua-based Swiit FM, former Black Stars striker Baffour Gyan expressed his hopes for the team's continued success.

"We’ve won two games in a row, so let’s hope and pray for more victories. You can't take prayer out. It's very important. Having won two games, I hope the team maintains the winning run in subsequent games," he said.

Currently, Ghana sits second in the Group I standings for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, accumulating 9 points after four games. The qualifying series will resume in March 2025.