I hope I can encourage more players to come to India - Asamoah Gyan

Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan says he hopes his presence in the Indian Super League(ISL) will encourage more stars to come to India.

The 34-year old joined ISL side North East United this season and has already become a cult hero for the fans.

The all-time leading scorer for Ghana’s Black Stars scored his first goal for the club on Saturday against Odisha in the league.

Gyan who has played in countries such as England, Spain, France, Turkey, UAE, China and currently India hopes to draw the attention of more players to come to the ISL.

''My career has taken me to a lot of places. I have achieved a lot and now I am in India and I will continue to do what I do and that is to play football football,'' he said.

''I hope I can encourage more players to come here like I did in my previous stint in the UAE and China.''

He further said, he is surprised by the level of play in the ISL.

''Honestly, the league is far more competitive than I initially thought. The young Indian players are hungry and the sides have some established foreigners.''