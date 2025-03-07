'I hope this never happens again in Ghana football' – Vision FC coach on Nana Pooley's fatal stabbing

Vision FC head coach, Nana Agyemang, has extended his condolences to the family of Francis Frimpong â€˜Pooley’ and expressed his hope that such a tragedy never occurs in Ghana football again.

Pooley, an Asante Kotoko supporter, was stabbed during a Ghana Premier League match between Nsoatreman and Kotoko on matchday 19.

The incident led to the temporary suspension of the league, as the Ghana Football Association (GFA) engaged stakeholders to address issues of hooliganism.

Speaking on the matter, Agyemang strongly condemned the act of violence and called for measures to prevent similar occurrences.

"First and foremost, let me take a second to say what happened in the League. It wasn't good for football, for Ghana Football actually," he said.

"I wish Pooley's family my deepest condolences and may his soul rest in peace. Whether a fan or a player, no family has to grieve over going to watch football.

"So I am hoping something like this will never happen in Ghana football. We are now building a culture in Ghana football so that we will be able to do away with this.

"May 9th happened and this has also happened, so I am hoping in our lifetime that we never see anything like this so that Ghana football can take a better place in the world as a whole."

Meanwhile, the GFA and the Ghana Police Service have introduced new safety and security training modules for police recruits.

Additionally, the Baba Yara and Legon Stadiums have been deemed unfit for league resumption until their safety measures are improved.

The Ghana Premier League resumes this weekend, with Vision FC hosting Hearts of Lions.