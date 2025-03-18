I hope to have injury-free season - Eddie Nketiah

English-born striker of Ghanaian descent, Eddie Nketiah says he is hoping to play more games and avoid injuries.

The 25-year-old has struggled since his move from Arsenal to Crystal Palace due to injuries. However, has recovered and is making strides under Oliver Glasner.

Nketiah has made a total of 23 appearances for the side, scoring three goals in the process for the Eagles.

"I want to play as many games as possible, contribute as much as possible, and hopefully win something with Crystal Palace â€”that’s the [goal]," he told NBC Sports.

"We want to try and climb up the table as high as possible and compete in the cups that we’re in (Crystal Palace visit Fulham in the FA Cup Quarter-Finals on March 29).

"For myself, I’d like to just have an injury-free year, where I’m able to progress and improve my game and get that consistency on and off the pitch â€” with the team and individually," he added.

Nketiah will hope to keep his place in the team when Crystal Palace take on Fulham in the FA Cup quarterfinals.