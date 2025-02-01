I hope to play at 2026 World Cup, says Black Stars winger Joseph Paintsil

Ghana international, Joseph Paintsil is aiming to play at the 2026 World Cup which is scheduled to be hosted in USA, Canada and Mexico.

The LA Galaxy winger was surprisingly left out of Black Stars final squad for the 2022 World Cup despite playing a pivotal role during the qualification games.

His omission from Ghana’s final squad list came as a huge surprise to many as he was leading in goals and assists at club level in comparison to his international teammates.

Speaking to Joy Sports, the 26-year-old opened up on that experience and highlighted his determination to be a part of Ghana’s squad for the 2026 edition if qualification is sealed.

”It was strange and I was unhappy, but I always have to accept the decision of the Head Coach.

“There are millions of players who dream of playing for Ghana at the World Cup, but only 23 will make the cut.

“I was disappointed but my job is to keep focused and work hard. There are more World Cups ahead, and my hope is to be part of the squad for the next one if we are able to qualify,” he said.

In the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, Ghana sit 2nd with 9 points and will resume its qualifying games in March later this year against Chad and Madagascar in the Matchday five and six games.