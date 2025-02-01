GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
EN
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Philippines
UK
Ghana's No. 1

I hope to play at 2026 World Cup, says Black Stars winger Joseph Paintsil

Published on: 01 February 2025
I hope to play at 2026 World Cup, says Black Stars winger Joseph Paintsil
CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 14: Joseph Paintsil #13 of Ghana dribbles during the first half of their match against México at Bank of America Stadium on October 14, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Ghana international, Joseph Paintsil is aiming to play at the 2026 World Cup which is scheduled to be hosted in USA, Canada and Mexico. 

The LA Galaxy winger was surprisingly left out of Black Stars final squad for the 2022 World Cup despite playing a pivotal role during the qualification games.

His omission from Ghana’s final squad list came as a huge surprise to many as he was leading in goals and assists at club level in comparison to his international teammates.

Speaking to Joy Sports, the 26-year-old opened up on that experience and highlighted his determination to be a part of Ghana’s squad for the 2026 edition if qualification is sealed.

”It was strange and I was unhappy, but I always have to accept the decision of the Head Coach.

“There are millions of players who dream of playing for Ghana at the World Cup, but only 23 will make the cut.

“I was disappointed but my job is to keep focused and work hard. There are more World Cups ahead, and my hope is to be part of the squad for the next one if we are able to qualify,” he said.

In the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, Ghana sit 2nd with 9 points and will resume its qualifying games in March later this year against Chad and Madagascar in the Matchday five and six games.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more