‘I hope to score many goals for the team’, says Ragnar Ache after joining FC Köln

German striker of Ghanaian descent, Ragnar Ache, has shared his delight after completing his move to newly-promoted German Bundesliga side FC KÃ¶ln.

Speaking in his first interview, the 26-year-old said he hopes to score and celebrate many goals for his new club.

"When I got the call from 1. FC KÃ¶ln, I just thought: Great! Now I'm really happy that my move to Cologne has worked out and can hardly wait to play here at the RheinEnergieSTADION. At my last game for Kaiserslautern, I was already able to experience the incredible atmosphere of the Cologne fans; now I want to be on the pitch here for FC â€“ and hopefully celebrate my goals often,” Ragnar Ache said as quoted on the website of the German club.

FC Koln announced the signing of the highly-rated striker on Tuesday, May 27.

The official statement said, “Striker Ragnar Ache (26) is moving from 1. FC Kaiserslautern to the cathedral city for the new season and has signed a contract until June 30, 2029.”

Ache has joined FC Koln after an impressive campaign with FC Kaiserslautern in the German Bundesliga 2 last season.

In the campaign, he scored 18 goals and provided one assist after making 30 appearances for FC Kaiserslautern in the league.