'I hope to score many goals' - Ghanaian forward Joselpho Barnes after completing move to Belgian Pro League

Following his transfer from Latvian club FC Riga, Ghanaian forward Joselpho Barnes is aiming to make an early impact at Belgian Pro League club Sint-Truiden.

The 21-year-old has agreed to a two-year contract with the club and has expressed his desire to improve the team by scoring goals.

Barnes who also revealed that coach, Thorsten Fink, influenced his decision to join Sint-Truiden is geared up to achieve remarkable success with the club.

"I am grateful to sign for STVV; it's a great step in my career. Coach Fink has told me a lot about the club, which convinced me to choose this project," he said.

"I can't wait to showcase my abilities to the fans. With my speed and killer instinct in the box, I hope to score many goals this season."

Barnes demonstrated his goal-scoring and playmaking ability while playing for FC Riga in Latvia where he was formerly coached by Fink. He scored seven goals and provided four assists in 31 games.

The youthful forward has already tasted international success, having won the 2021 U-20 African Cup of Nations with Ghana.