‘I hope we have learnt something out of it' - Medeama coach Ibrahim Tanko on tragic Nsoatre chaos

Medeama Sporting Club head coach Ibrahim Tanko has reflected on the tragic incident that occurred in Nsoatre three weeks ago, resulting in the death of Francis Frimpong, also known as Nana Pooley.

The staunch Asante Kotoko supporter was stabbed to death during a Ghana Premier League match.

Coach Tanko expressed his hope that the incident will serve as a lesson to fans and stakeholders, leading to a reduction in hooliganism in Ghana football.

"I'm happy that football is coming back after the very unfortunate incident of Pooley's death, and I hope we have learned something out of it... We have to take hooliganism out of it. I hope everyone has learned something out of it, so that our football will be clean," he said.

The Ghana Premier League has been on hold since the incident, but football is set to return with the MTN FA Cup Round 16 games this weekend.

Medeama SC will face PAC Academy on Sunday, February 23, and Coach Tanko will be hoping for a positive outcome.