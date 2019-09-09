"I immediately felt at home" - Newly-signed Anderlecht defender Derrick Luckassen

Derrick Luckassen is delighted at his new club RSC Anderlecht, insisting that he feels at home.

The Dutch-born Ghanaian centre-back joined the Purple and White lads on a season-long loan from Eredivisie giants PSV Eindhoven this summer.

The 24-year-old has had an easy integration at the club due to the presence of his long-time friend Philippe Sandler.

"I am happy to be here," Luckassen says to Anderlecht's television channel. "This is the largest club in Belgium and the city is beautiful, man. I immediately felt at home here. The boys took good care of me. I know Philippe very well, from an early age. He has guided me a little."

Luckassen spent last season on loan at German Bundesliga side Hertha Berlin.

He could make his Belgian Jupilar Pro League this weekend after warming the bench in Anderlecht’s 1-0 win over Standard Liege.