I informed my friends to anticipate my goal - Abdul Aziz Issah after scoring in FA Cup final for Dreams FC

Dreams FC youngster Abdul Aziz Issah has claimed that he was sure of scoring in the FA Cup final against King Faisal on Sunday.

The talented midfielder exchanged excellent passes with Agyenim Boateng before striking past the keeper with his left foot to put Karim Zito's men in front in the 18th minute.

Dreams FC would go on to double the lead in the 70th minute through substitute Sadiq Alhassan and eventually be crowned champions of the FA Cup securing their first major trophy.

Speaking after the game, Aziz Issah told Startimes that he had a strong conviction about scoring which he told his friends about.

"The game really went well for us and we thank God for the win.

"Most of my friends knew I was going to score. I told them I would score so it's not surprising that I scored. I made them aware so most of them were not surprised. I'm really excited about getting the goal.

He reiterated the club's readiness to participate in the CAF Confederation Cup having been confirmed as Ghana's representative for next season following the triumph.

"All we need is for the authorities to give us the go-ahead. We will definitely do our best when we participate[in the CAF Confederations Cup."