I inherited a depleted squad – Hearts of Oak coach David Ocloo on club’s struggles

Hearts of Oak interim coach David Ocloo have attributed the club's struggles in the Ghana Premier League to a depleted squad.

The Phobians on Sunday were beaten 2-1 at home, making it five defeats in their last six matches, as they are currently outside the top half and at risk of being relegated on the final of the season.

Following the latest disappointing result, Ocloo acknowledged the fans' frustrations and their right to express their opinions.

In an interview with StarTimes, he stated, "They [fans] are right to be furious and say whatever they want. But they shouldn't forget that this is a depleted side I inherited, so they should be mindful of their choice of words."

Ocloo emphasised the challenging circumstances the team has faced and pleaded for increased support from the fans.

"These are hard times, and we can only beg them to support us more because that is the only thing that can help us come back," he stressed.

However, he also acknowledged the fans' freedom to voice their thoughts, stating, "But they are right to say whatever they want."

Hearts of Oak's final match of the season will be an away game against Berekum Chelsea at Golden City Park.

As they prepare to wrap up their campaign, the team will be looking to end on a positive note and aim for a result that can provide some consolation in what has been a challenging season.

The club will undoubtedly be hoping for a strong performance in their last match, with the aim of regaining momentum and building a platform for the future.