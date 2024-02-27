I intend to unveil a Presidential Policy on Football - President Akufo-Addo

Ghana President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has revealed plans to implement a policy to assist in the revival of Ghana football.

Following Ghana;s recent disappointments in the game particularly the Black Stars recent disastrous show at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations(AFCON), Akufo-Addo admitted that it was time “to take a long-term, far-sighted approach to correct what has gone wrong.”

Address the issues of football in his State of the Nations address, Akufo-Addo said “It is time to return to scouting, grooming and developing talent at the district grassroots level under a Presidential Policy on Football that I intend to unveil.

“The school sports department of the Ministry of Education will work hand in hand with the Ministry of Youth and Sports, in collaboration and synergy with the Ghana Football Association (GFA), to build district, regional and national juvenile teams for both boys and girls.”

Following the Black Stars' disappointing performance at AFCON 2023, where they failed to secure a single win and exited the group stage for the second consecutive time, the Ghana Football Association took decisive action by dissolving the technical team led by Chris Hughton. Currently, the association is actively searching for a replacement to guide the national team in a fresh and positive direction.