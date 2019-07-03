I joined DVTK based on a friend’s advise- Adukor

Newly signed Diósgyőr VTK (DVTK) player Joachim Adukor says he accepted to play for the Hungarian side after consultation with Abraham Frimpong a friend who also plays in the league.

According to the Ghanaian player , he accepted to join DVTK because the conditions in Hungary were good and the league was getting better.

“ I'm glad to be a DVTK player , ”said Joachim Adukor. " I honestly admit I didn't know much about DVTK before, but before I signed my contract in the spring, I looked carefully at the club." I was lucky because one of my old Ghanaian friends, Abraham Frimpong, is playing in the FTC, he encouraged me to accept the offer because the conditions in Hungary were settled and the league was getting better”.

He added that his goals are similar that of the club.

“ I arrived motivated in Diósgyőr, I would like to play well with the DVTK in the championship. My personal goals are the same as team football because of team sports, so we have to fight for our goals together. ”

The Ghanaian player is the club’s fifth summer signing.