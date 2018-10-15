I joined FC Benants after an agent contacted me on Facebook- Nathaniel Asamoah

Former Aduana Stars forward Nathaniel Asamoah has disclosed that his move to Armenia started after an agent contacted him on Facebook.

The 28 year old, who joined FC Benants in the summer revealed he was adamant at the beginning but finally agreed to join the club after compatriot Edward Kpodo connected him with officials of the team.

“I had been contacted by an agent via Facebook who wanted to transfer me to my current club (FC Banants) but I told him I am currently playing in Africa with Aduana Stars and didn’t want to be divided minded. The agent insisted and kept on messaging me to give my consent but I didn’t agree. I later even blocked him on Facebook so that I can concentrate because I really loved the club (Aduana),” he told footballmadeinghana.com

“So what happened was that Edward Kpodo is at the club (FC Banants) and so they asked him for my contact number and so it was Kpodo who gave them my number and that is how I joined them in Armenia,” he added.

Asamoah played a key role in the Dormaa outfit's premier league triumph last season, scoring important goals for the club.

The 28 year old signed a two year deal with FC Benants and has already opened his goal scoring account for the club.