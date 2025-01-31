I joined Kalmar FF because of the club’s ambitions and goals – Isaac Atanga

Ghana international, Isaac Atanga has opened up on what convinced him to sign for Swedish outfit Kalmar FF.

The forward sealed a move to the Swedish lower-tier club last week to strengthen the attack of the team.

Speaking in an interview, Atanga disclosed that he was moved to join the club because of their ambitions and goals.

“It feels really good to come to Kalmar FF. The ambitions and goals of the club attracted me to come here. After talking to the sports director and the coach, it felt like a very exciting venture and a game idea that suits my way of playing football," Isaac Atanga said as quoted on the website of Kalmar FF.

In the interview, Atanga revealed that he is determined to help the club gain promotion to the top-flight league.

“I hope we can do good things together and I will do my best to help the team get back to Allsvenskan,” he said.

In a club statement from Kalmar FF announcing the signing of Isaac Atanga last week, the club indicated that the Ghana forward inked a two-year contract.

He will have a key role to play for his new team in the 2025 football season in Sweden.