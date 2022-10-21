I joined the best club in the world - New Hearts of Oak coach Slavko Matic

Serbian coach Slavko Matic is ecstatic about his appointment as Hearts of Oak coach and has promised to make teeming fans happy.

Matic beat out several candidates, including former Asante Kotoko coach Prosper Narteh Ogum and Samartex FC coach Annor Walker.

The 46-year-old former footballer has taken over for Samuel Boadu, who was fired in September due to the team's poor start to the season.

Matic admitted in his first interview that the Hearts of Oak job is a big challenge, but he is confident in his ability to deliver and meet expectations.

"I want to thank our board chairman (Togbe Afede) and all the management for this opportunity. Africa is a big challenge and coming in a big club, we want to make a big success.

"We want to find a way to play good football and give the chance to all the players. Also, we want to take the trophies. As I say, Africa is a big challenge, I come to a very big club, from today is the best club in the world," he said.

He was introduced to the Hearts team on Wednesday afternoon when the club played a lower-tier club in a test match at their training grounds.

The experienced coach has handled Serbian sides such as Napredak Krusevac, OFK Beograd, Novi Pavar and FK Sloboda Uzice.

He has also coached in Qatar where he was in charge of Al-Shamal SC and Al Ahli Doha.

Matic previously worked in Saudi Arabia where he was head coach of Al-Nojoom FC for a short spell.

During his days in China, he was the assistant coach of Nantong Zhiyun FC and Henan Jianye.