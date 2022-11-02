"I just needed encouragement"- Ex-Ghana coach C.K Akonnor

Former Black Stars coach Charles Kwablan Akonnor says he needed some encouragement from his bosses during his time as head coach.

Akonnor spent almost two years in charge of the Black Stars, leading the team to AFCON 2021 qualification but was sacked in September 2021 following a string of unconvincing performances.

In his time in charge, Akonnor won four games, lost four games and drew two.

According to the former Black Stars captain, at a point he lost trust in the people around him at the senior national team.

"I just needed encouragement. No, I didn't get it. Even the atmosphere I worked in was a very tough one. It got to a time, I didn't know who to trust or speak to," he told Joy FM.

He was replaced by Serbian manager Milovan Rajevac, who led the Black Stars to the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon early this year. Ghana failed to win a game under the Serbian trainer at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.