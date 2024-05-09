I just thought about doing something different - Kudus explains goal celebration

West Ham star Mohammed Kudus has shed light on the inspiration behind his distinctive goal celebration, which has caught the attention of football fans worldwide.

In his debut season in the English Premier League, Kudus has not only impressed with his on-field performances but also with his trademark celebration, which sees him hopping onto advertising hoardings after scoring.

Explaining the origin of his celebration in an interview with EA Uncut, Kudus revealed that he wanted to stand out from the typical goal celebrations seen in football.

"I just thought about doing something different," he said. "A lot of people celebrate with knee slides and all kinds of celebrations, but I just thought about doing something different."

Despite the celebration gaining popularity and being replicated by fellow players around the world, Kudus remains humble about its impact. "It's nice, you know, they can all join the team, one big family," he commented on seeing others replicate his celebration.

As Kudus continues to shine for West Ham, fans are eagerly anticipating the inclusion of his iconic celebration in EA's video game FC 25, a sentiment that Kudus shares.

While he has been impressive for his club, Ghanaian football enthusiasts are also hopeful to see Kudus replicate his success on the international stage.

Ghana is set to face Mali and the Central African Republic (CAR) in next month's qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup, and all eyes will be on Kudus to deliver once again.