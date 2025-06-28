'I kept my Liverpool move secret from my dad to surprise him,' says Frimpong

Jeremie Frimpong says he deliberately kept news of his transfer to Liverpool from his father, who is a passionate supporter of the club, in order to surprise him.

The 24-year-old, who has Ghanaian heritage but represents the Netherlands internationally, joined the Reds from Bayer Leverkusen at the end of the season following a stellar campaign under Xabi Alonso.

Speaking to The Kop TV, Frimpong revealed how he kept the move under wraps despite increasing speculation in the media, particularly after transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reported on Liverpool’s interest.

"You know, we surprised him," Frimpong said. "He's a big Liverpool fan, so when rumors first appeared that they were interested in me I said, ah Dad, that's not true."

He explained that as the speculation grew louder, it became harder to maintain the surprise.

"It became too much when Fabrizio Romano started talking about it," he said.

"My dad isn't dumb, of course. He asked: 'Jeremie, is it true?' And then I said, 'okay Dad, it really is'.

"I told him I was going to do a medical at Liverpool and I was going to play for his favourite team. And then he was very surprised: 'no way', he said. It was a great response."

Frimpong is expected to provide competition and depth on the right flank under Arne Slot.