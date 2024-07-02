I knew I was ready for West Ham challenge - Kudus

Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus has opened up about his decision to join West Ham United last year.

Kudus signed a five-year contract with the Hammers in August 2023 after establishing himself as a top prospect at Ajax.

Despite interest from multiple clubs and limited knowledge of the Premier League, Kudus felt prepared for the challenge at West Ham.

"I knew I was ready," he said. "That's why I went for it. Once I made the decision, I knew what I wanted to achieve."

The 23-year-old expressed his appreciation for the support he received from teammates and staff at West Ham, which helped him settle in quickly.

"Big ups to all the teammates and the people around the club," Kudus said. "They really helped me feel comfortable."

While acknowledging the demanding nature of the Premier League, Kudus believes he has room for improvement.

"It's a lot of games, tough games, it's a difficult league," he said. "But I still believe I'm far from my abilities. It's just the beginning."

Looking ahead to the new season under manager Julen Lopetegui, Kudus remains focused despite reported transfer interest from other clubs.

"We know it's going to get much tougher now," he added. "I'm prepared for it as well."

Kudus impressed in his first season at West Ham, contributing eight goals and six assists in Premier League games.

He also played a key role in their Europa League run, scoring five goals including a memorable solo effort voted "goal of the tournament."