Published on: 06 June 2024
I knew it was going to be a good season - Gideon Mensah reflects on Ligue 2 triumph
STRASBOURG, FRANCE - MARCH 19: Gideon Mensah of Auxerre in action during the Ligue 1 match between RC Strasbourg and AJ Auxerre at Stade de la Meinau on March 19, 2023 in Strasbourg, France. (Photo by Marcio Machado/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

Ghana left-back Gideon Mensah is confident that AJ Auxerre's success was inevitable from the start of the season.

After suffering relegation from Ligue 1 in the 2022/23 season, Auxerre secured promotion back to the top flight by clinching the Ligue 2 trophy.

Mensah, who played 26 games and provided two crucial assists, was instrumental in helping the team regain its top-flight status.

The 25-year-old, who chose to stay with Auxerre and fight for promotion after their relegation, reflected on the challenging yet rewarding season.

“It was a very long season for us. Myself, Elisha, and the whole team. Playing in Ligue 2 for the first time after being in Ligue 1 was a very difficult task for me,” Mensah told the Ghana FA YouTube channel.

“From the start of the season, I knew it was going to be a good season for us. There were moments where things didn’t go as we wanted, but we persevered and it went our way at the end of the season.”

Mensah will now turn his focus to international duty as he features for Ghana in a must-win 2026 World Cup qualifier against Mali on Thursday night in Bamako. The Black Stars are aiming for a crucial victory to boost their qualification hopes.

