Ghanaian musician Imurana Abdul Karim, popularly known as Capasta Ambandi, has made an impressive transition into the world of football coaching.

The artist, famous for hits like "Telemo," has secured a coaching position with the Norwegian second division side, IK Junkeren, and shared the remarkable journey of how he achieved this feat.

Capasta revealed that his motivation to pursue coaching abroad stemmed from his success in Ghana and overseas. Determined to realise his dream, he took a leap of faith and set his sights on Norway, believing that opportunities for growth awaited him there.

In an interview with Angel TV, Capasta explained his journey, saying, "I moved out of Ghana in 2020. After several trips outside, I managed to build my CV to travel anywhere I wanted to. Just as it is every player's dream to play outside, it was also my dream to coach outside. I knew it would be difficult because of where I was coming from as a black man, but I was focused."

Capasta's coaching journey began when a friend invited him to train a group of 14 players. His skills and dedication impressed the team, and within days, the number of players grew to 16 and then 24. After training the team for a week, Capasta returned to Ghana. However, just three days later, he received a call inviting him back to Norway to sign a coaching deal with IK Junkeren.

Capasta's coaching experience started at the renowned Lizzy Sports Academy, where he was an integral member of the technical staff. Now, he has successfully transitioned into a coaching role with a professional football club, showcasing his passion for the sport and determination to achieve his goals.