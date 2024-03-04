I knew we would beat Nsoatreman – Hearts of Oak coach Aboubakar Ouattara

Hearts of Oak coach Aboubakar Ouattara, expressed confidence in his team's ability to overcome Nsoatreman FC in their Ghana Premier League encounter on Sunday, despite conceding an early goal.

The Phobians indeed staged a remarkable comeback, winning the match 2-1.

Ouattara attributed the turnaround to his halftime tactics, which allowed his team to capitalise on their opponents' weaknesses.

"We played badly in the first half, but in the second half, I told the boys to try and change because we saw some mistakes in the defence. I tried to correct that, and by the grace of God, we got the chance to score two goals," he explained.

The Ivorian manager remained optimistic even when his team fell behind in the 23rd minute, thanks to a goal from Walid Neymah Fuseini.

"I knew we would win despite falling behind early. I told them in the dressing room that we could win 3-1, but we missed a lot of goals," he revealed.

Hearts of Oak's persistence paid off in the second half, as Salifu Ibrahim's deflected effort found its way into the net to level the scores.

Eight minutes later, Ivorian forward Cisse Kassim scored a superb goal, sealing the win for the Phobians.

With this victory, Hearts of Oak climbed to seventh position in the league table, having accumulated 27 points.

Coach Ouattara was pleased with the outcome, acknowledging that there is still room for improvement.