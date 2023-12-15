"I know Mo very well"- Edson Alvarez opens up after assist to Kudus in West Ham win over Freiburg

Edson Alvarez has opened up on his relationship with Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Kudus after the former Ajax stars inspired the Hammers to victory over Freiburg in the Europa League.

The Mexican assisted Kudus with the opener before sealing victory with a fine strike just before half time.

Both players arrived in London in the summer transfer window and have gradually eased their way into the first team.

Talking through his assist to the Ghanaian, Alvarez disclosed that he is familiar with Kudus' movement hence the lovely pass.

“It’s an important step for all of us, as we showed character, we showed discipline and we showed attitude to play with the ball and I think they are three important points because we are now top of the group,” he told West Ham TV.

“It was special, magic night for me. I know Mo very well so when he ran I saw him directly, so I’m happy for him as well and happy for me for scoring my first goal in this beautiful shirt.”

Kudus has netted seven goals since joining West Ham from Ajax.