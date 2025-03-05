"I know my hometown is proud" – In-form Ghanaian striker Prince Adu

Prince Kwabena Adu has expressed his pride in representing his hometown of Sampa, Ghana, with his performances in European football.

The 21-year-old striker has become a key figure at Viktoria Plzen, delivering crucial goals in both the Czech league and the Europa League.

"When I score a goal, I know I make the whole of Sampa happy," Adu said. "They love me, and I love them as well because of the support they have shown me. It has been a long time since we’ve seen a player from my hometown play at the top level."

Adu’s journey from Ghana’s Premier League to European football has been remarkable. After suffering a serious knee injury that sidelined him for nearly two years, he worked his way back, securing a move to Belarus before making the leap to Plzen.

"Many people doubted whether I could come back after my injury, but I worked hard to prove myself. Now, I want to inspire young footballers in Ghana to believe in their dreams," he added.

As Plzen prepares to face Lazio in the Europa League knockout stage, Adu is eager to continue his fine form on one of European football’s biggest stages.