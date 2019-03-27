I know my team for the AFCON- Kwesi Appiah

Black Stars Head coach Kwesi Appiah says he knows his final squad for the Africa Cup of Nations which is just some few months to kick off.

Selection of players for the AFCON will be a major subject of attention when the competition draws nearer.

However Kwesi Appiah seems to have his final squad known to him which he confirmed at a post match conference on Tuesday.

Ghana defeated Mauritania by 3-1 in an international friendly game at the Accra Sports Stadium. Kwesi Appiah, Caleb Ekuban and Thomas Partey were the goal scorers for Ghana whilst Ba Adama got the consolation for Mauritania.

According to the coach he has been impressed with some of the players invited to justify themselves in the two games played against Kenya and Mauritania.

Appiah gave all invited players the chance to play against Mauritania with the exception of some senior players in order to access them.

Caleb Ekuban who made his debut against Kenya as well as been one of the outstanding performances in the two games played. He has registered two goals in two appearances for the Black Stars.

Kwesi Appiah has handed a lot of call-ups to Ghanaian players as part of his agenda of building a new team for the future which he believes as enabled him to get his team for the tournament.

The Black Stars will get to know of their group opponents on April 12 when the draw is held.