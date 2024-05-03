I know this is not how I play - Kotoko midfielder Michael Kyei Dwamena admits to poor form

Asante Kotoko midfielder Michael Kyei Dwamena has candidly admitted to falling short of expectations since his transfer from West Africa Football Academy (WAFA) to the Porcupine Warriors.

Dwamena made the switch to Kotoko ahead of the Ghana Premier League campaign, signing a three-year deal with the club. However, his performances have not matched the anticipated standards, with the 24-year-old managing just one goal in 19 appearances across competitions.

His integration into the Kotoko setup faced challenges, exacerbated by an injury sustained during a match against Karela United, which sidelined him for a month. Now back from injury and available for selection, Dwamena is determined to regain his form.

Reflecting on his transition from WAFA to Kotoko, Dwamena acknowledged the stark differences in support base, environment, and conditions, which posed adaptation challenges for him. He reassured fans of his capabilities, promising to showcase the qualities they admired from his time at WAFA in the upcoming season.

"I know this is not how I play. Those who know how I play can attest to the qualities I possess. This season, I have been shambolic. I didn’t live up to expectations," Dwamena stated, expressing regret for his underwhelming performances while urging fans to exercise patience.

As Kotoko seek to improve their league standing following a series of disappointing results, Dwamena's determination to rediscover his form offers hope for the team's prospects in the upcoming matches.