I left Medeama after completing my mission - Vincent Atinga

Bibiani Gold Stars defender Vincent Atinga believes his departure from Medeama came at the right time, insisting he had fulfilled his objectives with the club before embracing a new challenge.

Atinga, who won the Ghana Premier League with Medeama in 2023, added a second league title to his name this season as Gold Stars clinched their first-ever championship with a dominant 4-0 win over Accra Lions on the final day.

Speaking on Sporty FM, the 30-year-old reflected on his journey: “When I left Medeama, I said I had completed my mission. So when Gold Stars called, I took on a new challenge. I’ve now won two league titles, but this one with Gold Stars feels more special.”

The experienced centre-back joined Gold Stars on a free transfer in 2023, after two years at Medeama following a stint in Kuwait.

He revealed that belief was strong within the team throughout the campaign. “I knew we were going to win the league this season and I told the rest of the guys,” he added.

Gold Stars ended the season with 63 points and secured qualification to the CAF Champions League.