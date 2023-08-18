'I let you down and I'm truly sorry' - Joseph Paintsil tells Genk after Europa League exit

Ghana winger Joseph Paintsil has expressed his regret after a red card incident played a part in KRC Genk's elimination from the Europa League, as Olympiacos emerged victorious on Thursday.

Genk had gained control of the second-leg clash, with Paintsil's well-taken penalty levelling the aggregate score. However, the Ghanaian's second-half dismissal shifted the course of the game. Olympiacos capitalised on the numerical advantage, securing a late goal that propelled them to qualify for the play-off round.

Taking to Twitter, Paintsil issued an apology to his teammates, fans, and everyone affected by the outcome: "I want to apologize to my teammates, the fans & everyone for the red card last night. I let you down & I'm truly sorry. There is a lot to learn from this setback, and it is my wish that we use this as motivation for our next match. Together, we can bounce back stronger than ever."

Despite the disappointing result, Paintsil's goal on Thursday marked his third contribution to Genk's tally this season. Last season, he established himself as one of Genk's standout players.

Earlier in the summer, there were speculations about Paintsil making a move to the Premier League. However, despite the interest from various clubs, no formal offers were extended, resulting in the forward's decision to continue his endeavours in Belgium.